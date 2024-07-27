CM Naidu Promises Aid to Rain-Hit Farmers; Ministers to Report on Districts

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the government will provide all possible support to the people and farmers affected by the recent heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh.Addressing the assembly on Friday, he said the people of East and West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada and Eluru districts along with ASR district were affected by the floods. Some 4,317 acres of crop was damaged and 1.06 lakh acres of paddy saplings submerged in the floods.Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu and home minister Vangalapudi Anitha would visit the flood-affected areas. The Chief Minister suggested that ministers of the respective districts should collect and submit the details of the damage in their areas to him.Naidu said 3,160 acres of maize and 960 acres of cotton were damaged in the floods “All these damage estimates are just preliminary and the loss will increase further when the officials visit the fields. In East Godavari district, 273 acres of crops remained submerged in water and it was the responsibility of the government to support the people in case of a natural calamity, he stressed.In the past, the TD government helped the people when the Hudhud and Titli cyclones created havoc in the state. “We will provide assistance to all those who have lost their dear ones or property due to the calamities in these five districts.”The CM said 25kg rice, 1kg dal, 1 litre palm oil, 1kg potatoes and 1kg onions would be supplied to every family affected by the floods. “We will provide a financial assistance of `3,000 per family to all those who are staying in the rehabilitation centres where the floodwater inundated their houses. I thought of visiting the flood-affected districts but due to the NITI Aayog meeting, this is not possible.”Naidu said the government will take the responsibility of supporting the farmers after the ministers submitted the reports. “We will see how much input subsidy can be given to farmers, and what should be done for them to recover their losses.”These are times when the efficiency of the government as well as its generosity will be measured, he noted.