CM Naidu Promises 3L Housewarming Functions by Diwali

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting the poor and empowering the youth.

Distributing NTR Bharosa pensions at Datti village in Gajapathinagaram constituency of Vizianagaram district, he assured that over 300,000 housewarming ceremonies will be conducted before Diwali, with an additional 600,000 houses to be completed by June next year.

The CM disclosed that ₹10 lakh crore worth of investments have already flowed into the state, creating job opportunities for 900,000 people. He asserted that the NDA alliance has facilitated jobs for 471,000 individuals within 15 months of taking office.

Highlighting his government’s good governance, Chandrababu Naidu maintained that people benefit only when systems work efficiently. “I will conduct surprise inspections to ensure that government machinery functions properly,” he declared, warning that officials who fail to deliver will be held accountable publicly.

Highlighting the scale of welfare initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh spends ₹2,745 crore monthly on pensions for 6.357 million beneficiaries. “In the past 16 months, we have transferred ₹48,019 crore to people experiencing poverty. No other state in the country matches our ₹33,000 crore annual pension outlay,” he asserted.

Chandrababu Naidu pledged to prioritise irrigation in north Andhra. “We will spend ₹2,000 crore to complete all pending projects in the area within two years. The Tarakaram Tirtha Sagar project, which has been pending for 25 years, will be completed. We will fully implement the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project,” he assured.

The CM criticised the previous YSRC government for showing political bias in relocating the Tribal University. He said his administration will not repeat that mistake. He disclosed that the Greyhounds campus will be established near the university.

To boost regional connectivity, Chandrababu Naidu announced that the Bhogapuram International Airport will be inaugurated in August 2026. “Vizianagaram will be linked to the world through Bhogapuram and to central India via the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Greenfield Highway,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to inclusive development saying, “I will work for all people until my last drop of blood. We are delivering governance in order not to cause hardships to people.

He urged economically empowered citizens to support marginalised individuals. “Through the P4 initiative, one lakh mentors will help 10 lakh poor individuals improve their living standards,” Chandrababu Naidu stated.

Concluding his speech, Chandrababu Naidu warned vested interests against disturbing law and order. He affirmed his NDA government’s commitment to protecting girls.

“The TDP, JS and BJP alliance government has been formed with the blessings of people. With a double-engine government, Andhra Pradesh will rise phenomenally,” he declared.