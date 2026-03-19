CM Naidu Presents 161 Ugadi Awards for Contributions in Diverse Fields

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu presented as many as 161 Ugadi Awards during the state government’s Telugu New Year celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Thursday.

The awards were presented to distinguished individuals for their contributions across diverse fields.

Some 38 worthies were selected for the prestigious Kala Ratna (Hamsa) awards and 123 for the Ugadi Puraskars, recognising excellence in literature, music, dance, social service, journalism and traditional arts.

The Kala Ratna awardees would receive a cash prize of Rs.50,000, a Hamsa statuette and a certificate, while Ugadi awardees would be given Rs.10,000, a memento and a certificate.

Among the Kala Ratna recipients in literature were Mannava Satyanarayana, R.A. Padmanabha Rao, Nagabhairava Adinarayana and Rokkam Kameswara Rao.

In Carnatic music, Tadepalli Lokanatha Sarma, Satyavada Raghunathamma and Satyavada Suryakumari were recognised, while Kuchipudi exponents Hari Ramamurthy and P. Ramadevi were honoured for their contribution to classical dance.

Awards were also presented to those in cultural streams such as Andhra Natyam, Devadasi dance, painting, sculpture, theatre, folk arts and mimicry. Notable recognitions include AVBS Anand in painting, Tondavani Purushottamaiah in sculpture, and Gorrela Krishnamurthy in Burrakatha.

Journalist Pappula Devadas and several social workers were also among the Kala Ratna awardees.

The Ugadi Puraskars covered a broader spectrum, honouring achievers in literature, theatre, folk traditions, journalism, music, fine arts and social service. Several practitioners of traditional forms such as Tolubommalata, Chenchu Bhagavatam and Tappetagullu were recognised, reflecting the government’s focus on preserving cultural heritage.

In addition, awards were given for contributions to yoga, handloom weaving, education, temple architecture, micro-sculpture and even social media influence.