CM Naidu pledges full support to Modi’s vision for sustainable development

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading an India-led global mass movement through ' Mission LIFE' to promote environmental protection.











Releasing a poster prepared by the central government’s media advisor for Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) wing for southern states and UTs, Naidu emphasized the government's dedication to eco-friendly practices like waste reduction, water and energy conservation, and renewable energy use.He pledged full support to the PM’s vision for sustainable development, calling it a prestigious initiative aiming to promote sustainable living practices, stimulating economic growth and helping ensure a reliable and high-quality electricity supply for all consumers.The adviser, A Chandrasekhar Reddy, informed the chief minister about the Mission LiFE's activities and its goal to foster environmental responsibility with the aim of mitigating degradation and enhancing public health and quality of life.The chief minister said Andhra Pradesh is set for economic growth by promoting sustainable tourism and organic farming, which would attract investments and strengthen economic resilience. The Mission LiFE aims to transform lifestyle choices and encourage sustainable practices to reduce the carbon footprint, conserve natural resources and improve quality of life.Naidu stressed that Mission LiFE would encourage households, industries and commercial establishments to adopt energy-efficient appliances and practices, leading to substantial reductions in electricity consumption and operational costs.Special chief secretary to the Energy department, K. Vijayanand, said AP stood at the forefront of creating a cleaner and greener energy mix.Chandrasekhar Reddy, who is also a nodal officer for Mission Life in southern states, said AP, a pioneer in the area of energy efficiency, received global recognition in 2017 by achieving the top ranking from the World Bank.