CM Naidu Playing Double Game on Waqf Bill: YSRC Leader

Vijayawada: Senior YSRC leader Shaik Asif on Friday attacked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for what he termed his "double game" on the Waqf Amendment Bill, supporting it in Parliament while taking a different stance in Andhra Pradesh, showing a "two-faced approach" toward Muslims. He noted YSRC’s consistent opposition to the bill as voiced by party leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and party MPs.

Asif highlighted Naidu’s failure to use Telugu Desam’s crucial support to the central government to ensure benefits for Andhra Pradesh or its Muslim community, accusing him of indulging in "political theatrics."

In contrast, he recalled, Jagan supported Muslims by appointing Muslim leaders including a deputy CM and allocating over Rs 24,000 crore for their welfare, far exceeding Naidu’s Rs 2,000 crore. He pointed out that YS Jagan’s initiatives included the Shaadi Tohfa scheme and a Rs 4 crore Haj embarkation centre at Vijayawada which Naidu shut down upon taking office.

Asif hailed YS Jagan as the "charioteer of Muslim prosperity" and urged the community to see through Naidu’s "deceptive promises" and appreciate Jagan’s proven track record.