CM Naidu Plans to Spend Rs 15,000 Cr for Welfare of Kapus: Savitha

Vijayawada:Minister for BC welfare S. Savitha has assured good days for the Kapu community, stating that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has plans to spend ₹15,000 crore for their welfare over the next five years in the state.

The minister visited the Kapu Corporation office in Tadepalli on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, she stated that their government would reinstate all welfare schemes implemented during 2014–2019 for the benefit of the Kapus, listing several schemes from that period.

Savitha criticized the previous government for subjecting the Kapus to injustice by creating hurdles in implementing the five per cent reservation, causing significant losses to many youths and students from the community. She noted that while YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to allocate ₹2,000 crore annually for their welfare during the 2019 elections, he failed to implement it after being elected, leading to further injustice.