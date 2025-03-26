CM Naidu Orders Thorough Probe into Pastor's Death Case

Vijayawada: As mystery shrouds the death of Pastor Pagadala Praveen Kumar under suspicious circumstances, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a thorough probe into the case from all angles.

The Chief Minister phoned West Godavari District SP Narasimha Kishore to seek details of the incident and directed officials to scrutinize the CCTV footage for further clarity.

According to Rajanagaram Circle Inspector, the pastor died in a road accident near Konthamuru on the outskirts of Rajahmundry. The incident occurred around midnight on Monday. Praveen Kumar, who had traveled from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry on a bike, reportedly met with an accident at Konthamuru. The police stated that he accidentally slipped from the elevated road, and the vehicle fell on him, causing fatal injuries.

Police officials noted that the incident went unnoticed until 9 AM on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Christian leaders staged a protest at Rajahmundry Government General Hospital (GGH), raising suspicions over the pastor’s death.