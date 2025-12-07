CM Naidu Orders Suspension After Temple EO Caught Stealing 5kg Silver

Anantapur: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered the immediate suspension and arrest of the executive officer of the Erradoddi Gangamma temple in Kadiri mandal, Satyasai district, after he was caught allegedly stealing temple valuables.

The executive officer, Muralikrishna, was intercepted by devotees on Sunday while shifting over 5 kg of silver ornaments, silk saris and other valuables from the temple in an auto-rickshaw. The CM, after learning of the incident, instructed endowments authorities to take swift and stringent action, saying such behaviour hurts the sentiments of devotees.

According to police, Muralikrishna, along with family members, was travelling towards Kadiri town with the valuables placed in bags. Devotees who grew suspicious stopped the auto-rickshaw and questioned him. He reportedly claimed that he was taking the ornaments to a bank for deposit, but devotees pointed out that banks remain closed on Sundays.

The devotees alerted Kadiri police, who took him into custody. A case of theft has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Officials said action will be taken against those responsible, and security measures at the temple are likely to be reviewed.