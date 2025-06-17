CM Naidu Orders Stern Action Against Perpetrators

Tirupati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed serious concern over the brutal assault of a woman at Narayanapuram village in his Kuppam constituency of Chittoor district, terming the incident unacceptable and deeply disturbing.

The Chief Minister spoke to Sirisha over the phone and enquired about her condition. He announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance and assured that the government would take full responsibility for the education of her children. “Stay strong. The government will stand by you in every way”, he told her. He also directed officials to remain in close contact with the family and ensure they receive all necessary support, including medical and legal aid.

The incident took place on Monday. The victim, Sirisha, is the wife of Thimmarayappa, who had borrowed Rs 80,000 from a local resident, Muni Kannappa, three years ago. Unable to repay the loan, Thimmarayappa fled the village, leaving his wife and children behind. In his absence, Sirisha has been working as a daily wage labourer in Bengaluru to support her children.

According to police, Sirisha made some efforts to repay the debt. She returned to the village on Monday to collect her son’s transfer certificate from the local school. It was then that Muni Kannappa, his wife Munemma, son Raja and daughter-in-law Jagadeeswari allegedly confronted her, dragged her to the roadside, tied her to a neem tree, and assaulted her with sticks in full public view.

Eyewitnesses said Sirisha’s children present at the scene cried helplessly, witnessing their mother being beaten up. Despite her pleas and explanation of financial distress, Kannappa and Munemma continued to assault her.

On being alerted, local police rushed to the spot and rescued Sirisha. A case has been registered under Sections 341, 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both Kannappa and Munemma have been taken into custody.

Naidu instructed officials to ensure justice for the victim and provide all necessary support to her family. District in-charge minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy condemned the attack. He directed officials to offer legal and medical assistance to the victim.

A video of the assault showing Sirisha tied to a tree while her children wept nearby has gone viral on social media on Tuesday, sparking outrage.

Opposition YSRC alleged that the attackers have links to the ruling Telugu Desam, which has denied any such association.