CM Naidu Orders RO Plants for Hostels, Residential Schools in AP

Vijayawada: In order to check any water-borne diseases among students of weaker sections studying in government institutions, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed that RO plants be installed at all hostels and residential schools for SC, ST and BC communities across Andhra Pradesh.

At the same time, the CM underlined that blood samples of these students must be checked at regular intervals. “There must be 100 per cent cleanliness at all these facilities, including toilets in these hostels. Any lapses in this regard will be dealt with firmly,” Naidu told officials at a review meeting in the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Amaravati.

He maintained that there must be thorough inspections at the SC, ST, BC welfare hostels and residential schools, including by ministers and field-level staff, so that cleanliness is ensured. “There must be no negligence like in the past,” the Chief Minister underlined.

He acknowledged that construction of toilets is pending at 20 per cent of the hostels. “We have sanctioned `40 crore for completion of these facilities,” he pointed out. He maintained that good health of the 4.17 lakh students residing in these hostels is paramount.

Going into details, Naidu emphasised that water samples must be tested at all hostels to ensure safe drinking water. There must be coordination between the Panchayat Raj, Health, Municipal, Welfare, and Medical departments to ensure hygiene and safe drinking water. Weekly audits of RO plants must be conducted to maintain quality, he underlined.

With regard to sickle cell anaemia among tribal students, he pointed out that awareness is being spread about successful treatment of this ailment. At the same time, officials must feel accountable about the safety of these students.

The CM called for regular counselling by male counsellors in boys' hostels and female counsellors in girls' hostels to foster resilience and self-confidence among students. He said counsellors must prepare students to withstand any pressure on all fronts with courage.

Naidu instructed welfare departments to set up an integrated Command Control Room to oversee various activities digitally at all hostels and residential schools. “In particular, the health of students must be analysed regularly and appropriate medical treatment given to every needy student. Special focus must be given to such institutions in agency areas,” he maintained.

Those who attended the review meeting included ministers Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Gummidi Sandhyarani, apart from senior officials of the stakeholder departments.