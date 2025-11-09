CM Naidu Orders Issue Of Notices To 48 MLAs For Dereliction Of Duty

Vijayawada:In a major political and administrative development, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered officials to issue notices to 48 MLAs for dereliction of duty, as they had skipped programmes organised to distribute cheques related to pensions and welfare under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, which directly benefit the people.

“Unless public representatives remain accessible and spearhead the administrative system, the goals of government will suffer,” he underlined at a review meeting organised at the Telugu Desam central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday. Ministers and MLAs participated in the meeting.

Naidu went on to direct each MLA, minister and MP to compulsorily participate in the Pedala Sevalo programme organised on the first of every month to distribute cheques related to pensions and welfare.



The CM instructed that unresolved issues at the constituency level should be settled at the district level. Matters still remaining pending should be taken care of at the state level.



Naidu addressed several key issues, including strengthening the party organisation, attracting investments, resolving revenue issues, and taking care of technological hitches.



With regard to the party’s organisational matters, he disclosed that appointments of district presidents and state committee members will be completed by the end of this month. This will help further strengthen TDP, with party programmes taken up from December onwards.

The Chief Minister went on to inform party leaders present that the quantum computer ordered by the state government is ready, awaiting shipment. He said the computer will reach Amaravati by the scheduled time. He praised Minister Lokesh for playing a pivotal role in attracting investments, thereby sending positive signals about the state to investors within India and the world.



On eliminating corruption, Chandrababu Naidu said comprehensive measures are being taken. In this regard, he said issues related to the revenue department have been made more complicated by the inaction of the previous government. He promised to decide on the 22-year-old list of prohibited lands.

On the occasion, the disciplinary committee of TD submitted its report to the TDP chief on the dispute between TD Tiruvur MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and Vijayawada TD MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni). The committee had recently received the explanations received from the two leaders. After studying these, the disciplinary committee has prepared its own report and has submitted its recommendations to Chandrababu Naidu, so that he could take a decision on the crucial matter.