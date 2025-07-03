CM Naidu Orders Immediate Mango Procurement

Tirupati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked mango pulp and processing industries to begin immediate procurement of mangoes from farmers across the erstwhile Chittoor district.

This follows rising concerns over market stagnation and delays in purchases.

The direction came during a meeting held at his Kuppam residence on Thursday, during which he interacted with mango farmers, pulp unit operators and exporters. With the state witnessing a bumper mango harvest this year, Naidu said coordinated efforts were essential to protect farmers from losses.

Officials informed the CM that while 1.12 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes have already been procured, another 1.70 lakh metric tonnes are expected in the coming days. Farmers complained that procurement is slow. Pulp industries cited a lack of storage space and pending orders, leading to delays of up to four days for unloading the truckloads.

Responding to these concerns, the CM directed the industry to pay Rs 8 per kg without delays and ensure seamless procurement. He underlined the importance of both remunerative prices for farmers and sustainability for the industry.

Industry representatives, while acknowledging the state’s support, raised their concern about high import duties in Europe and competition from countries with zero-duty access. They requested the CM’s intervention with the central government to reduce these tariffs and cut the GST on mango pulp from 12 to 5 per cent.

Naidu confirmed that a formal request had already been made and that he would pursue the matter again.

On a proposal to include mango juice in mid-day meals, he said the scheme already included eggs, but he would consider this plea in future. He advocated natural farming, urging mango growers to reduce chemical usage in order to meet global export standards. “Testing, tracing, and certification are mandatory for exports. Our produces must meet these benchmarks,” he said.

Addressing the media earlier, the CM advised farmers not to fall for misinformation. “Some people are trying to cause unrest among you. The government stands firmly with the farming community,” he said, accusing previous administrations of ignoring mango farmers’ interests.

He also alleged cartel-like behaviour among pulp industries and said the government would act to ensure fair competition in the market.

District collector Sumit Kumar, horticulture commissioner Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs Murali Mohan and VM Thomas, MP Prasada Rao and a large group of mango farmers were present.