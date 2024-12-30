CM Naidu moots interlinking of rivers to tackle drought

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled an ambitious project titled ‘Telugu Thalliki Jal Harathi’ aimed at tackling drought and addressing water scarcity in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to the media on Monday, he emphasized the importance of interlinking rivers and reservoirs to ensure sustainable water management as part of his Swarnandhra Vision-2047.

The Chief Minister detailed the plan to divert 300 tmc ft of surplus water from the Godavari River, which currently sees nearly 3,000 tmc ft of water flowing into the sea annually. He explained that the project would supply drinking water to over 80 lakh people and provide irrigation for 7.5 lakh acres of agricultural land, particularly benefitting the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

The Banakacherla project, a key component of the initiative, will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, Godavari water will be diverted from Polavaram to the Krishna River. The second phase involves constructing the Gollapalli Reservoir and transferring water from there to other reservoirs. The third phase will ensure water reaches Banakacherla.

Naidu said the project would be developed under a hybrid funding model involving private partnerships, with contributions from both the Central and State governments. He noted that he had already discussed the project with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek financial support.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared, and tenders will soon be called to initiate the work. Naidu expressed confidence in completing the project within three years.

Highlighting the project’s significance, the Chief Minister said it would transform water management in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring a long-term solution to droughts and water shortages. He added that this initiative aligns with his vision of creating a prosperous and drought-free Andhra Pradesh by 2047.



The ambitious plan is expected to boost agricultural productivity, support rural development, and strengthen the state’s water infrastructure.





