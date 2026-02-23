CM Naidu Moots E-Bicycles for Postal Staff

Vijayawada: Asserting that Rural Dak Sevaks are the backbone of the nation’s extensive logistics and service delivery network, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday proposed that they be provided with E-Bicycles for their regular rounds.

No amount of technological advancement — including Artificial Intelligence — can substitute their human touch, commitment and grassroots presence, Naidu said while addressing the Rural Dak Sevaks’ Sammelan in Guntur on Sunday.

Naidu shared the dais with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar. A set of outstanding postmasters were felicitated on the occasion in recognition of their exemplary service to rural communities.

The Chief Minister said, “The services rendered by Dak Sevaks from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are unparalleled. They form the bedrock of the country’s logistics chain.”

“In our student days, we depended entirely on the postal system. The postman’s arrival with letters and money orders was eagerly awaited. The postal department was once the largest communication network in India. Even today it remains unmatched in reach,” he recalled.

Highlighting the scale of operations, Naidu said India has over 1.64 lakh post offices, nearly 90 per cent of them located in rural areas. “These are supported by around 2.7 lakh Rural Dak Sevaks. In AP alone, more than 9,100 post offices are functioning with the support of over 17,000 Dak Sevaks, ensuring last-mile connectivity in even the remotest villages.”

Naidu underlined the critical role played by postal workers in the effective implementation of the state’s welfare programmes. Nearly 33 per cent of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) is facilitated through Dak Sevaks, he said, adding that banking services, insurance schemes, DBT-linked assistance and digital life certificates are being delivered at citizens’ doorsteps because of their dedication.

“Dak Sevaks are the backbone of Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra,” he declared.

Praising Scindia for taking steps to enhance the dignity of postal workers, including the introduction of a new dress code for them, the CM urged the Union government to provide Dak Sevaks with electric bicycles.

“No matter how advanced technology becomes, Dak Sevaks are the ones who serve people with humanity. Providing e-bicycles to them would reduce pollution, improve efficiency and further enhance their dignity,” he said.

Recalling his association with the late Madhavrao Scindia, Naidu invited son Scindia to visit Visakhapatnam, where an area in Gajuwaka has been named after his father.

Emphasizing the benefits of a “double-engine government,” the CM said Andhra Pradesh was witnessing rapid development with support from the Narendra Modi-led government. “Within the last 20 months, our government here has simultaneously delivered welfare and accelerated development, ushering in good governance through technology-driven initiatives such as WhatsApp-based citizen services at the doorstep,” he said.

Naidu reiterated that Amaravati would be developed into a world-class capital city capable of earning global acclaim. He promised to complete the Polavaram project before the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams and dedicate it to the nation.

The CM also said the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has been steered away from privatization and put back on the path of profitability, recording a Rs 54 crore profit in January under NDA governance.