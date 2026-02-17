CM Naidu Meets Vemireddy Couple; Promises Action on Kovur Issues

Nellore:In a push for development in Kovur constituency, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy met chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Tuesday and submitted a detailed representation.

The leaders urged the CM to take up modernisation of the Kanigiri reservoir, citing its importance for farmers. They also sought expediting the construction of the Mudivarthi–Mudivarthi Palem causeway and allocation of funds for the Upputeru bridge at Gangapatnam Pallipalem village.



The Vemireddy couple also pleaded for appointment of additional staff to the fire station at Buchireddypalem to strengthen emergency response services.



Raising concern over humanitarian assistance, they pleaded for early clearance of the pending CM relief fund applications, particularly those related to medical aid for the region’s poor families.



Naidu promised them that he would discuss the reservoir and bridge works with officials and speed up the matters. He also promised to expedite clearance of pending CMRF files.



Nellore mayor Roop Kumar Yadav was also present.

