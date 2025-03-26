 Top
CM Naidu Meets Japanese Ambassador and Business Delegation

Andhra Pradesh
Sampat G. Samritan
26 March 2025 11:15 PM IST

Naidu stated that the AP government plans to collaborate with renowned Japanese developers to establish a dedicated SME Park near Sri City.

Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in his residence on Wednesday. (By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with a Japanese delegation, led by Ambassador Keiichi Ono, in Amaravati to explore avenues for strengthening collaboration and growth.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister mentioned the history of strong ties with Japan and highlighted the state’s thriving Japanese ecosystem in Sri City, which has been instrumental in attracting Japanese firms.

The discussions focused on key sectors such as shipbuilding, electronics, chemicals, automobiles, auto components and education.

Naidu stated that the AP government plans to collaborate with renowned Japanese developers to establish a dedicated SME Park near Sri City.

Sampat G. Samritan
Sampat G. Samritan

