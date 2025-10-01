CM Naidu Meets FM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a representation seeking extended financial support to the state under the Purvodaya Scheme.

Naidu sought support from the central government to release funds under the Purvodaya scheme to accelerate the development of backward regions in Andhra Pradesh.

The CM outlined the state’s plans under the Purvodaya scheme. He said comprehensive strategies have been finalised to foster growth across all backward regions.

Naidu highlighted initiatives to promote horticulture in Rayalaseema, as also coffee plantations and cashew and coconut cultivation in North Andhra, and aquaculture in the coastal regions. He said the Purvodaya scheme presented a significant opportunity to boost economic development in these areas.

He requested that the Centre consider allocating additional resources to support these initiatives and ensure balanced regional development.

Later, Naidu met Jal Shakthi Minister CR Patil and sought his help for the completion of irrigation projects of AP state in a speedy mode.