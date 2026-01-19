CM Naidu, Lokesh Leave for Davos WEF Summit

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu left for Davos on Sunday night to participate in the 56th Annual World Economic Forum summit there from January 19 to 23.

Earlier in the day, Education minister Nara Lokesh also left for Davos.

Naidu took the flight from Vijayawada on Sunday night and would proceed to Zurich. He would participate in 36 programmes during his four-day visit to Davos, including three inter-governmental meetings, 16 one-on-one interactions with global industrial leaders, nine round-table discussions and several plenary sessions at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

In Zurich, on the first day, Naidu would meet Mridul Kumar, India’s ambassador to Switzerland, followed by meetings with Eros Innovation chairman and founder Kishore Lulla, co-founder and co-president Ridhima Lulla and co-president Swaneet Singh.

Later in the day, the CM would attend a Telugu Diaspora programme at the Indian Embassy, bringing together non-resident Telugus from 20 countries.

From Zurich, he would travel by road to Davos. On the first day of WEF, he would participate in a government-to-government meeting with HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE minister for economy and tourism, along with representatives from various countries. He would also meet Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran and CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee.