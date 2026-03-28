CM Naidu, Lokesh Laud PM’s Citizen-First Fuel Duty Cut

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh have hailed the Union Government’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

In separate messages on social media, they praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership strengths and “commitment to the welfare of the people.”

Highlighting the challenges posed by the present global tumult, Naidu said, “The true strength of leadership is proven in testing times.” India, he said, is fortunate to have Narendra Modi at the helm, “providing stability amid difficult global conditions.”

He said the fuel rate cut would help shield the common man from global price volatility.

Lokesh emphasised that PM Modi has once again demonstrated “steadfast leadership by prioritising citizen welfare over fiscal convenience.”

With global crude prices remaining volatile, India’s decision to absorb significant economic strain and rationalise taxation underscores the government’s promise of putting citizens first, he said.

Naidu reiterated AP’s emergence as a national benchmark under Mission Karmayogi. Urging all departments to build on this progress, he announced the observance of “Sadhana Saptah” — National Learning Week from April 2 to 8, encouraging government employees to deepen capabilities, strengthen institutions and deliver better services.