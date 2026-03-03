CM Naidu, Lokesh Invited for Kumbhabhishekam at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: Authorities of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri have formally invited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh for the three-day Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam scheduled at the famous Durga Temple from March 6 to March 8.

Endowments Commissioner K. Ramachandra Mohan, accompanied by Temple Trust Board chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) and executive officer V.K. Seena Naik presented the invitation to the AP CM on Tuesday afternoon. Temple Sthanacharya V. Siva Prasad Sharma, chief priests and Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings to Chandrababu Naidu and presented him with the goddess’s prasadam and a framed portrait of the presiding deity on the occasion.

Separately, temple officials led by the Trust Board chairman called on minister Lokesh at his Undavalli residence and extended him an invitation to attend the festivities.

The Kumbhabhishekam will continue for three days, culminating with the ceremonial abhishekam on March 8. Temple authorities said they are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of sacred rituals at the hill shrine and darshan for devotees.