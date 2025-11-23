CM Naidu Launches Sri Sathya Sai Tribal Women's Healthcare Initiative

Anantapur: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday praised the remarkable journey of President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledging how her life itself stands as a symbol of dedication and service to the nation, thereby being an inspiration to all.

Along with President Murmu, Chandrababu Naidu participated in the birth centenary celebrations at the Poorna Chandra Auditorium in Prasanthi Nilayam.

The occasion marked the inauguration of two major initiatives. The AP CM launched the Sri Sathya Sai Tribal Women's Healthcare Programme – Sri Sathya Sai Adivasi Mahila Swastha Shashaktikaran Karyakram.

President Murmu started the Sri Sathya Sai Universal Torch of Peace, an initiative of Sri Sathya Sai Global Council under which the torch will travel across 140 countries, spreading Bhagawan Satya Saibaba's message of Unity, Purity, and Divinity.

Appreciating the newly launched initiatives, Chandrababu Naidu said such programmes reflect Swami's message of Manava Sevaye Madhava Seva – Service to humans is service to God. He underlined the need to spread Baba’s universal principles – Sathya, Dharma, Shanti, Prema and Ahimsa – to every corner of the globe, as part of continuing Satya Sai Baba’s mission of love and uplift of humanity.

The AP Chief Minister recollected his personal interactions with Sri Sathya Sai Baba, especially on service initiatives. He spoke about Bhagawan's unparalleled contributions in the fields of free education, free healthcare, and large-scale drinking water projects, which have transformed countless lives across Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

Trustee Nimish Pandya of Sri Satyasai Central Trust recalled how Baba personally visited the Nilgiris and empowered tribal women. Sri Satya Sai introduced them to improved farming techniques, an act of compassion that continues to uplift generations.

Nimish Pandya further highlighted Sri Sathya Sai Drinking Water Projects in Paderu and Chhattisgarh, which have transformed the lives of thousands of tribal villagers by providing access to clean and safe drinking water, an enduring example of Swami's love in action. told