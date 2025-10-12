AP's First Smart Vending Market Opens in Nellore

Nellore: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated the Smart Street Vending Market at Maipadu Gate in Nellore as part of his government’s push to provide sustainable livelihoods and enhance family incomes.

The initiative under the One Family, One Entrepreneur scheme is aimed at helping each household start a small business or micro-industry, thereby ensuring steady income generation and economic empowerment.

The project, implemented with an investment of ₹7 crore, features 30 modular containers accommodating 120 shops, offering permanent, modernised spaces for the street vendors.

Equipped with rooftop seating, WiFi and solar power, the Nellore facility provides an organised and safe environment for business, while buyers can conveniently access all products in one location. The CM personally interacted with the beneficiaries, applauding their journey from street vendors to entrepreneurs.

“Over 18 years, these vendors have managed street businesses under challenging conditions. Now, with modern shops, they can expand their operations efficiently. Women and differently-abled individuals have been given priority in the allocation of stalls, ensuring inclusive growth,” said the CM after inaugurating the vending market. He underlined that similar smart markets would be introduced across other districts under the One Family, One Entrepreneur scheme.

Women vendors expressed their gratitude, noting how permanent shops will improve their financial stability, social status and business prospects.

Addressing public concerns on the occasion, Naidu reaffirmed his government’s focus on healthcare and education, ensuring quality free medical services for the underprivileged in the newly constructed medical colleges.

The Chief Minister questioned why the YSRC is opposing free and quality healthcare through the newly constructed medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He asserted that the PPP model not only ensures high-standard medical services but would also provide 110 medical seats for poor students in the new medical colleges.

Those present at the inauguration of Smart Street Vending Market at Maipadu Gate included of minister P. Narayana, Nellore collector Himanshu Shukla, MEPMA MD Tej Bharat, RTC Nellore Zone chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy, Nuda chairman Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu, and senior leaders of TD, Jana Sena and the BJP.