CM Naidu Lauds Women’s Blind Cricket Team's Triumph

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu and state ministers joined the nation in celebrating India's historic victory in the Blind Women's T20 World Cup.

Naidu said, "Huge congratulations to the Indian Team for their splendid performance to win the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup! Their grit and determination are truly inspiring."

Education minister Nara Lokesh said, "It's heartening to see their courage and resilience shine through on the global stage as they bring the ultimate laurel to the nation." He also acknowledged Nepal's brave performance.

Ministers, in special, highlighted the achievement of Visakhapatnam player P Karuna Kumari. Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy extended special congratulations to Karuna Kumari, saying the state government's support and special cricket training for her to develop her skills have helped in this win.

Andhra cricket association president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said, "The victory has upheld the country's honour on the international stage. The team showed extraordinary fighting spirit, hard work, and determination to win the World Cup despite physical limitations. This is truly inspiring.”

"

SAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu congratulated the team and announced that the state government would encourage Karuna Kumari by providing sports incentive money, reflecting the administration's commitment to supporting para athletes.

Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad called the team's extraordinary talent "a source of pride for the country."