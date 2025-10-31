CM Naidu Lauds Rescue Of 15 People Trapped In Marooned Church

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lauded the heroic efforts of locals and rescue teams that saved 15 people trapped in a church surrounded by surging flood waters in the aftermath of Cyclone Montha in Bapatla district.

According to reports, torrential inflows into the Parchur stream inundated nearby areas, encircling the Hosanna Prayer Hall, where 15 devotees had been engaged in a prayer programme. When the devotees tried to come out of the church, the raging Parchur stream did not give them a chance. So, they remained stranded in the church. Locals said devotees shouted for help, apart from contacting villagers using their mobile phones, seeking their rescue.

Following this, locals, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Using ropes, they reached the prayer hall despite the strong currents. They brought all the trapped individuals to safety, providing relief to their anxious families.

Sharing the rescue video on his X handle, CM Naidu praised the courage and quick response of those involved. “I wholeheartedly appreciate the locals and rescue teams that risked their lives and saved 15 people trapped in the Hosanna Prayer Hall in Parchur. The rescuers reached the site within 15 minutes. Braving the fierce waters, they brought everyone out safely. Their brave act is unforgettable,” the Chief Minister underlined.

In a separate incident on Thursday, officials of the Disaster Management Authority averted a major mishap on Krishna River by successfully bringing a drifting boat ashore, preventing a possible disaster at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

Officials said during drone surveillance, the Disaster Management Authority detected a boat drifting on the Krishna River near Tummalapalem. Responding swiftly, Disaster Management executive director Deepak coordinated with SDRF and professional swimmers. He supervised the capture and rescue of the drifting boat. This prevented the boat from crashing into the Prakasam barrage, thereby preventing a possible disaster.

Officials recalled that during last year’s floods, removing a boat trapped in the barrage gates had taken over eight days. They underlined the crucial role of technology-assisted rapid response this time.

CM Naidu said towing away of the boat once again reflects the effectiveness of Andhra Pradesh’s technology-guided disaster management framework. He underlined that using drones has become a vital tool in preventing major accidents during calamities.