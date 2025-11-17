CM Naidu Lauds GVMC For Making CII Partnership Summit A Success

VISAKHAPATNAM: GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg on Monday met officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and shared information that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated officials and workers of the corporation for successfully hosting the two-day 30th CII Partnership Conference in Vizag.

Garg said guests from more than 120 countries had participated in the prestigious conference. They have been impressed by Visakhapatnam’s development and beautification, drawing global attention and praise for the city. The commissioner referred to the CM’s remark that Visakhapatnam’s special attraction had contributed to the summit’s success. Specifically, Chandrababu Naidu congratulated mayor Pila Srinivasa Rao, commissioner Garg, and GVMC officials and workers for their work over the past few months that made the event a success.

On his behalf, Ketan Garg appreciated the efforts put in by zonal commissioners, employees, and sanitation workers that brought glory to the corporation from the world.

He said the city’s beautification, development of junctions, greenery, lighting, roads, footpaths, and central medians have served not only the purpose of CII Partnership Summit, but will also be attractions for the upcoming events, such as the Navy Day, Milan, and IFR.

“The improvements made in the city are for long-term use,” the GVMC commissioner pointed out. He reiterated that the state government is paying special attention to develop Visakhapatnam as a tourist destination and requested officials and employees to maintain cleanliness and upkeep regularly.

Those who attended the meeting included GVMC additional commissioners D.V. Ramanamurthy and S.S. Verma, chief engineer P.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju, chief medical officer Dr. E.N.V. Naresh Kumar, and chief city planner A. Prabhakara Rao.