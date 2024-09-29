 Top
CM Naidu invites suggestions from the public for Swarnandhra
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said he was inviting suggestions from people for the achievement of Swarnandhra. Taking to social media ‘X’, Naidu posted, “People can send their views and suggestions through swarnandhra.ap.gov.in/Suggestions. After doing this, e-certificate would be issued to the person who gives suggestions. The target is to achieve a better growth rate by 2047. We have started the journey towards Swarnandhra Pradesh@2047. Citizens’ suggestions are invited for the future design of AP. We would collectively build Swarnandhra by considering every suggestion.”

