CM Naidu inaugurates centralised kitchen in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh
5 Oct 2024 4:29 AM GMT
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the centralized Vakulamatha Kitchen in Tirumala. (X.com)
Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tirumala hills.

Naidu stayed here on Friday night and offered 'Pattu Vastralu' (silk robes) on behalf of the state government to Lord Venkateswara on the first day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.


The CM also launched Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams calendar and diary for 2025.


( Source : PTI )
