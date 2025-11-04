CM Naidu in London, Showcases AP’s Industry Friendly Ambience

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on a hectic schedule in London on Monday, meeting several global industrial giants and urging them to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu explained to them that AP would be holding a two-day CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam from Nov 14 to attract huge investments in various sectors.

The CM is touring London, showcasing AP’s industry-friendly opportunities to the global investors. As part of this, he met Hinduja Group (India) chairman Ashok Hinduja and its Europe wing chairman Prakash Hinduja in Buckinghamshire on Monday.

The Hinduja Group announced that it would invest `20,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh and signed an MoU with the AP government.

The Hinduja Group is planning an expansion of its existing 1,050mw thermal power plant in Visakhapatnam to a 1,600mw plant. It would also set up solar and wind energy plants in Rayalaseema region.

Another decision by the group is to set up units for manufacture of electric buses and light commercial vehicles at Mallavalli in Krishna district and an EV charging network elsewhere in the state.

In response, the chief minister observed that Hinduja Group’s initiative would make Andhra Pradesh a green energy hub and electric mobility hub. The AP government, he said, would be keen to provide an industry-friendly atmosphere in the state.

Naidu promised to set up a special fast track window to help the Hinduja Group speed up its investment in AP. He said this move would help generate employment opportunities for a large number of youths.

The CM also called on the Rolls Royce Group CTO Nikki Grady-Smith and explained to him the opportunities available in AP to set up a military airstrip and an aeroplane maintenance, repair and overhauling unit at Orvakal in Kurnool district. He also explained about the opportunity to set up an aerospace components reduction facility.

Naidu urged the Rolls Royce Group to make a feasibility study to set up a GCC at Visakha and Tirupati and to establish an aviation ecoystem near Bhogapuram airport. The Rolls Royce Group has expertise in manufacturing aero engines and diesel propulsion systems.

The CM also met SRAM and MRAM Group chairman Sailesh Hiranandani and Samco Holding Ltd chairman Sampath Kumar Mallaya. They too expressed their interest to invest in semi-conductors and modern packaging units in the AP. Naidu explained to them about the availability of an opportunity in the state to invest in the battery energy storage sector.

Naidu also explained about investment opportunities in green energy, semiconductors and aviation sectors.

He met Chris Fitzgerald, group director, international affairs, Octopus Energy International, and explained to him about the investment opportunities in renewable energy, clean energy, smart grid and data analytics in the state.

Later in the day, Naidu took part in a round table conference with Paul Benton, MD, association of British health tech industry; Uday Nagaraju, founder and CEO, AI policy lab; James Kenny, director, global affairs, and a host of heads and CEOs of major firms in several key sectors.

The CM explained to them about the investment opportunities in AP and urged them to develop an eco system to produce experts in AI and other sectors in the state.