CM Naidu Greets People for New Year Celebrations

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his New Year greetings to the people, wishing them a happy and healthy life in 2025.

He remarked that, following the historic verdict in the 2024 elections, he would work relentlessly to provide good governance and meet the expectations of the people in the state. He highlighted a series of initiatives undertaken in the past six months, including the enhancement of social security pensions for the poor, the supply of free domestic gas, the prompt disbursement of paddy procurement amounts to farmers within 48 hours, and the repair of roads to eliminate potholes.

He assured the public that the state would be developed through new welfare schemes and developmental works as part of the Swarnandhra-2047 initiative.

While participating in the pension distribution programme at Yelamada village in Palnadu district, the CM expressed gratitude towards the family of Yedukondalu for their hospitality. In a tweet on ‘X’, he shared that he lit the gas stove provided under the Deepak-2 scheme and prepared coffee, which he enjoyed with the family members. He inquired about the benefits derived from the pension and Deepam schemes and wished that the New Year would bring light to the lives of the poor families in the state.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh also greeted the people of the state and the world, hoping their dreams would be fulfilled in the New Year.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan sent his heartfelt greetings on the eve of the New Year.

Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav expressed hope for increased employment opportunities for the youth to lead a decent life and affirmed that Amaravati would witness rapid development in 2025 for the betterment of the people.

Minister for Minorities NMD Farook stated that the TD-led NDA government under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was making every effort to fulfil the people’s desires.



