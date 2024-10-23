CM Naidu extends support to family of petrol attack victim

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister spoke with the victim’s family members over the phone to offer his condolences. On behalf of the CM, Kadapa in-charge collector Aditi Singh and TD leader Srinivas Reddy handed over the cheque to the parents of the deceased at their residence in Badvel.Naidu also spoke with the mother of the victim. He assured her of the government's support for the family . He assured her that the accused had been arrested and that stringent punishment would be enforced. He stated that the trial would be conducted in a fast-track court. Additionally, the government will take responsibility for the education of the victim's brother, he said. The Chief Minister instructed officials to arrange employment for the victim's mother.