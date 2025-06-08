CM Naidu Extends Bakrid Greetings

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with several other leaders, extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Bakrid on Saturday.

In his message, the Chief Minister said those who embody the values of sacrifice and true devotion would receive divine blessings. He noted that in the present age, those who demonstrate genuine compassion for fellow human beings should be regarded as true devotees of Allah. He urged the Muslim community to draw inspiration from Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim and practise kindness and unity.

Minister for education Nara Lokesh also conveyed his greetings, describing Bakrid as a festival symbolising sacrifice, love, and generosity. He said the central message of the festival is to promote selfless and harmonious relationships while remembering the great sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Across the state, Muslims celebrated Bakrid with fervour and devotion, offering special prayers at idgahs and mosques.

In Vijayawada, the Bakrid namaz was held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, drawing large crowds. Islamic scholars delivered sermons on the spiritual essence of the festival.

Former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended greetings, urging Muslims to remember the values of sacrifice, loyalty, kindness, and harmony preached by Prophet Ibrahim and to celebrate the festival with heartfelt devotion.