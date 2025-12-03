CM Naidu Discusses Action Plan With Farmers to Promote Agri Practices

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacted with farmers under the Rythanna-Meekosam programme during his visit to Nallajerla in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Naidu discussed at length on an agriculture action plan with the farmers and inquired about the cultivation of main crops and inter-crops being raised by the farmers. He wanted the feedback from the farmers for initiating certain steps for ensuring water security.

The CM spoke to the farmers who switched from cultivation of paddy to palm oil and he also felicitated the farmers who adopted the best cultivation practices.

Naidu urged the farmers to follow the suggestions of scientists on the kind of crops they should cultivate and cautioned them not to raise only crops that give better price. After some time, they may suffer loss due to over production.

As the son of a farmer, Naidu said, he used to engage in cultivation of crops.

He called for ways and means to increase the ground water tables and assured farmers to ensure supply of water through Polavaram and Tadipudi lift schemes.

Farmers, he said, should minimise usage of fertilizers and use micro-nutrients to get a good price for their crops.

He recalled how palm oil plants were brought from Malaysia during the term of NT Rama Rao as CM. When there was no good price for them, he stepped in and helped farmers get remunerative price.

Referring to the previous underestimation of the worth of upland areas and great value being attributed to delta areas for cultivation of crops, Naidu said things changed as upland areas were now having more demand.

Naidu advised the farmers to raise fodder in common areas for the benefit of dairy farmers. He promised to sanction funds for it under MGNREGS. He called for setting up agriculture based MSMEs apart from raising agriculture and horticulture crops as the government had come up with a policy to promote an entrepreneur for each family in the state.

He asked them to set up farmer-producer-organisations and double as entrepreneurs.

Maintaining that some farmers who were involved in cultivation of crops were also educated, he called upon them to contribute their share to the service sector also.