CM Naidu congratulates APCNF for winning Gulbenkian Prize

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated the Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF), a state agency, for winning the prestigious Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity 2024.





Naidu said, “I am incredibly proud to witness the worldwide acknowledgement of APCNF’s groundbreaking Zero Budget Natural Farming model, which was launched in 2016 during my previous term as chief minister.”



“I am proud that we transformed an astonishing 5 lakh acres into organic farmlands between 2016 and 2019. The APCNF model is unique because it enhances livelihoods for farmers, offers greater resilience to climate change, provides healthier and more nutritious food, and, at the same time heals planetary health.”



The CM added, “I congratulate our farmer sister Nagendramma, who received the award on behalf of ACPNF, representing one million farmers of Andhra Pradesh who are on this incredible journey of natural farming.”



