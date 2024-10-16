CM Naidu Concerned Over Diarrhoea Deaths in Gurla

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday has expressed serious concern over the death of five persons due to diarrhoea at Gurla village in Vizianagaram district in the past two days.

Against the backdrop of the death of four persons on a single day on Monday, the Chief Minister has enquired about the prevailing situation in the area and sought details from the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Naidu has also enquired how the treatment was being provided to those suffering from the problem and the sanitary works taken up in the village.

The Chief Minister has also told the officials to be alert as heavy rains are lashing the state and sought details on the situation in various parts of the state.

Naidu has directed the officials to update him on the rain situation in the state, particularly Nellore district which is experiencing heavy downpour.

Strongly condemning the damage caused to the temple of Lord Abhayanjaneya in the forest region of Kadarinathunikota in Annamayya district due to the attack on the temple, the Chief Minister has directed the officials to initiate stringent action against those resorted to the attack.