CM Naidu Central Ministers to Lay Stone for Mittal Steel Plant on March 23

Visakhapatnam:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would lay the foundation stone for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant in Chandanada village of Nakkapalli mandal in Anakapalli district on March 23.

Union steel minister HD Kumara Swamy, Union minister of state for heavy industries Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma, Union civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu, Union minister of state for rural development Chandrasekhar Pemmasani and secretary in the steel ministry Sandeep Poundrik would be present.



The Chief Minister would arrive at Visakhapatnam airport on March 23 around 3pm. From there, he would fly by helicopter to Chandanada village of Nakkapalli mandal in Anakapalli district, to lay the foundation for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant at 4pm. He would return to Visakhapatnam airport and go to Thadepalli.