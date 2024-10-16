AP CM Cautions Ministers, Leaders: No Intervention in Free Sand Supply

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked party leaders and ministers not to get involved in the free sand supply process and zealously maintain the government's reputation.

The Chief Minister’s call came after the state cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday. At the fag end, he discussed political issues with the ministers, mainly touching on the free sand policy and ‘interventions’ in it by some TD leaders.

Naidu made it clear to the ministers that the goal of the free sand policy should be achieved. “The people are complaining about difficulties in getting sand and that they have to spend a lot of money. We introduced the free sand policy to make sand available to the common and middle-class people and facilitate the construction of houses,” he noted.

A change should be seen in ten days. The real beneficiary should gain from the free sand scheme. Sand should be widely available in the state. All obstacles should be removed and free sand provided to the common people, he stressed.

The government recently entrusted the management of sand reaches to private agencies. It also decided to introduce private reaches in addition to free reaches.

The officials told the Chief Minister that by handing over the reaches to private agencies, continuous supply and monitoring of sand stock points would be easier. The CM asked them to ensure continuous surveillance and monitoring.