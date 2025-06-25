CM Naidu Calls to Make Skill Development a Core Agenda and Create 20 Lakh Job Opportunities

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to make skill development a core agenda of the establishment, with a target of creating 20 lakh job opportunities for the youth.

Naidu chaired a review meeting on the department of skill development at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

The chief minister highlighted the need to align higher education and training programmes with emerging global technologies and design new-age courses accordingly. He called for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the state’s skill development efforts to map and track job opportunities across national and international markets via the Nypunyam portal.

He said every young individual should register their names on the portal. It should automatically generate a resume upon data entry. The portal should also offer real-time updates on job availability and training courses, including foreign language modules for global placements.

The CM asked officials to collaborate with global partners and tap into employment opportunities in countries like Germany, Italy, Singapore and across Europe in sectors like healthcare, construction, IT, tourism and logistics.

Plans, he said, are under way to establish a university for English and foreign languages to strengthen language skills required for global placements.

He stressed the need to implement the National Skill Credit Framework (NSCF) and link Aadhaar and APAR IDs with the Academic Bank of Credits.

Job fairs should be held in every constituency with a minimum target of 1,500 placements per year. There is a need for hands-on skill acquisition, not just classroom learning, he said, and called for integrating soft skills with technical training.

Human resources minister Nara Lokesh informed the CM that the present government organised 1,164 job fairs across all 175 constituencies, leading to placements for 61,991 youth so far. Additionally, 74,834 youths trained through the state skill development corporation have secured employment.

He said that to enhance future readiness, the government is working with educational institutions and industries to bridge skill gaps and ensure certification and apprenticeship opportunities.

Lokesh presented a cluster-based skill training plan, dividing the state into five zones. For instance, the Krishna-Guntur cluster would focus on agriculture, textiles, food processing, and quantum computing, while Anantapur-Kurnool-Cuddapah would specialise in green energy, drones and automobiles. Other clusters such as Srikakulam-Visakhapatnam, Chittoor-Nellore-Prakasam, and East-West Godavari would focus on med-tech, pharma, ports, granites, electronics, aquaculture and petroleum, respectively.