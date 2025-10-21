CM Naidu Calls for Speedy Trial, Announces Compensation for Family

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to constitute a special tribunal and expedite investigation and trial in the case of murder of Lakshmi Naidu at Kandukur.

Naidu stressed that the accused must face stringent punishment and justice must be delivered swiftly.

Reviewing the case at the secretariat with home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, minister P Narayana, DGP Harish Gupta and Kandukur MLA Nageswara Rao, the CM termed the murder “inhuman and barbaric.”

“The case must be handed over to a fast-track court. A special public prosecutor must be appointed to ensure the trial proceeds without delay,” he said.

On compensation for the victim's family, Naidu announced financial and land assistance to support Lakshmi Naidu’s family.

“Naidu’s wife would be allotted two acres of land and Rs.5 lakh in cash. Each of their two children will also receive two acres of land and a fixed deposit of Rs.5 lakh each. The government will bear the expenses of their education,” he said.

The CM also announced relief to those injured in the attack. Injured Pawan will receive four acres of land, Rs.5 lakh in cash and full coverage of medical expenses by the government. Injured Bhargav would get Rs.3 lakh and medical support.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to maintaining peace, Naidu warned that any disruption to public order would be dealt with firmly.