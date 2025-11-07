CM Naidu Calls for Shift in Cropping Patterns

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed that the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers and is giving top priority to the agriculture sector.

Inaugurating the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Acharya NG Ranga in the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Lam, in Guntur on Friday, the CM said all steps are being taken to ensure remunerative prices for farmers’ produce.

Naidu urged farmers to shift cropping patterns in line with changing food habits and reduce chemical fertilizer usage. “Some nations are unwilling to import our produce because of excessive chemical use. We must promote organic farming and use natural fertilizers,” he advised.

Naidu said, “It is an honour to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Acharya N.G. Ranga on the day that marks 150 years of Vande Mataram. Ranga’s life remains an inspiration to every Indian. Even after studying at Oxford University, he devoted his entire life to the freedom struggle and to the cause of farmers.”

Naidu recalled his long association with the legendary leader, saying that the Agricultural University in Hyderabad was named after Ranga during his earlier tenure as CM; and after bifurcation, the new agricultural university in Andhra Pradesh was also named in his honour.

“While pursuing a Ph.D. in rural development, Ranga’s writings and research deeply inspired me. At 33, he led the agricultural movement in Andhra Pradesh and stood up against feudal oppression in Venkatagiri. His speech in Parliament in 1964 against the 17th Constitutional Amendment, which sought to restrict farmers’ rights over their land, remains historic.”

“His 50 years of parliamentary service earned him a place in the Guinness World Records,” the CM noted.

Reiterating his government’s pro-farmer stance, Naidu said the state government was implementing several measures to increase production and reduce cultivation costs. “Between 2014 and 2019, the agriculture sector recorded a growth rate of 16.6 per cent of the state’s GSDP, which fell to 10 per cent during the next five years. This year, we have revived it to 15.45 per cent,” he claimed.

The CM blamed the YSRC government for “neglecting farmers and leaving them in distress.” During the rabi season, it purchased 48 lakh tonnes of paddy for `6,000 crore and left dues of `1,674 crore unpaid, he said.

“Despite financial constraints, our government cleared all the arrears. In 2024–25, we procured 55.79 lakh tonnes of paddy worth `12,857 crore and credited payments to eight lakh farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours,” Naidu said, adding that `7,000 was deposited into each farmer’s account under the Annadaata Sukhibhava scheme.

Highlighting the government’s disaster relief and insurance efforts, the CM said the state paid 95 per cent of crop insurance dues after taking office. “By using technology and timely coordination, we reduced the recent cyclone losses significantly. During 2014–19, relief amounted to `20,000 per hectare, but the last government cut it to `17,000. We increased it to `25,000.”

Mango growers received `240 crore as price support, tobacco cultivators `273 crore, cocoa farmers `14 crore, coffee `5,000 per acre, chilli `130 crore, tomato `12 crore, and onion farmers `100 crore at `50,000 per hectare,” he explained.

Agriculture minister Achchennaidu, MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, agricultural university officials and agriculture experts were present.