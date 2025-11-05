CM Naidu Calls for Right Platform for Future Generations

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said both the administration and industrialists have a collective responsibility to build the right platform for future generations.

The Institute of Directors, London, presented the Distinguished Fellowship 2025 award to Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Naidu, in recognition of her “services in sociological issues.” She also received the Golden Peacock award for “excellence in corporate governance” for Heritage Foods.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, the chief minister expressed happiness over Bhuvaneswari receiving two awards. He said the ties between the UK and India were strengthening.

The Chief Minister said the agreement between the two countries in July paved the way for an increase in trade. The vision of the government, as well as different organisations, should keep changing according to global demands. Prior planning is essential to face the challenges posed by emerging technology, he said.

“As Artificial Intelligence is playing a key role, Andhra Pradesh is also planning accordingly. Google is going to set up an AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, which will lead to innovation, research and skill development,” he said.

The CM observed that technology should benefit people by improving their living standards. Citing the recent Montha cyclone, he said, “With technology-driven planning and real-time monitoring, the state government is able to prevent loss of life and property during the cyclone.” He cited the state’s stress on the ‘Speed of doing business’ initiative and said that, as a result, Andhra Pradesh attracted huge investments in the last one year.

Naidu said Amaravati would be developed as a blue and green city. Stating that climate change remained as the biggest challenge for the world, he said all countries should come together to protect the climate and also the interests of future generations.

He congratulated those who received awards, including Nara Bhuvaneswari, Dr Krishnaprasad Chigurupati, Prof Peter Bonfield and Harshbina Jhaveri.

After receiving the awards, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Trustee of NTR Trust, addressed the event. She stated that the NTR Trust has been organising free health clinics and mobile health camps in the name of Sanjeevani and supplying safe drinking water. “By giving training, the trust has been working towards women's empowerment. Besides, the trust has been rendering service to people during natural calamities in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states,” she said and added that efforts were on to improve the living standards of people.

Bhuvaneswari said the NTR trust has been serving people of all sections and making efforts to provide a respectable position for all in society.