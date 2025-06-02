CM Naidu Calls for Protection of Kolleru Lake, to Resolve Land Issues

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need to protect Kolleru Lake and resolve the land issue with a humane approach.

Naidu held a review meeting with the senior officials and public representatives on Kolleru Lake here on Monday.

The chief minister called for protection of the environmentally significant lake. Referring to a series of issues pertaining to the lake, like court rulings, regulations, central directives, local conditions and ecological and contour related issues, he noted that nearly three lakh people lived in the Kolleru contour region.

“They are facing hardships for several years,” he said, and recalled how the then TDP government made significant efforts to resolve those issues. He said that in 2018, the National Board for Wildlife recommended the exclusion of 20,000 acres of jirayat and D-Patta lands from the Kolleru sanctuary and even proposed new boundaries.

He pointed out that a recommendation to that effect was sent to the Central Empowered Committee to act accordingly, for which “it then raised certain objections and sought clarifications from the state government.”

The CM said the previous government did not follow up on these, but “the alliance government is committed to resolve the issue.”

Accordingly, he vowed to address the concerns of the farmers pertaining to 20,000 acres jirayat and D-Patta lands and also on the ongoing contour issues. He said that justice should be ensured to these farmers on a priority basis.

Naidu asked the officials to submit the proposals from AP government on the lands issue to the central empowered committee and to the Supreme Court in a proper manner. “Come up with an action plan to ensure justice to both environment and the birds besides the local villagers.”

The CM called for efforts to curb sources of pollution of the Kolleru lake and said the water from the drains be allowed into the lake only after getting it treated properly. “Officials must keep a close vigil against releasing of drain water, without properly getting treated, into the lake.”

Naidu also issued directions for taking up desiltation of drains to facilitate free flow of water without getting it stagnated. He also called for removal of encroachments on Upputeru drain as this would facilitate free flow of water from the Kolleru Lake into the sea.

He called for desiltation of Upputeru drain and opening of all outlets to facilitate free flow of water into the sea. He asked the officials to prepare estimates for such works immediately.

TREE PLANTATION: In a separate development, the CM called for launch of a massive tree-plantation campaign with a target to plant one crore saplings across the state on June 5.

Naidu asked all the public representatives including the ministers and also district collectors to take part in the campaign. He directed the officials to take up tree plantation in educational institutions, hospitals, government offices, bus stations and along the roadways by erecting tree guards to protect them.

He set a target to raise green cover in the state to 37 per cent by 2033 from the present 30.5 and to 50 per cent by 2047. He called for an annual rise of green cover in the state by 1.5 per cent and directed the officials to use satellite imagery to find out the extent of green cover including the area falling under Capital Region Development Authority.

The chief minister also sought the involvement of corporate entities under corporate social responsibility to enhance greenery in the reserved forest areas and also the Amaravati region by adopting the Miyawaki method with visible results in three years.