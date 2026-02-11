CM Naidu Calls for Accountability, Preparedness

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked his cabinet colleagues to raise their performance levels both inside the assembly and in governance matters.

After the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with ministers on various administrative issues. He expressed his displeasure over “a lack of preparedness and accountability” among some ministers.

Sources said Naidu told every minister to come fully prepared to the assembly, and with subject-specific information. “There may be no aggressive opposition, but the tendency to speak casually or make random remarks in the house must stop,” he said.

Responses in the assembly should be brief, clear, and what could be easily understood by the public.

Naidu said ministers must be available in their chambers from 2pm until evening, after the assembly adjourns, to address the grievances and issues brought forward by MLAs. This, he said, would ensure quicker resolution of constituency-level concerns and improve coordination between the government and legislators.

The Chief Minister also announced some policy decisions. The existing ‘Swarna Gramam’ and ‘Swarna Ward’ nomenclature would be renamed as ‘Swarna Sachivalayams’ to streamline administrative identity.

In a move aimed at promoting renewable energy and augmenting farmers’ incomes, the government would permit lease of assigned lands for solar power projects. Landowners would receive Rs 30,000 per acre annually, with a five per cent escalation after two years.

On the financial front, Naidu revealed that the Centre has agreed to release Rs 12,000 crore dues to the state. The government, he said, is working with a target to complete major projects within the next three years. The proposed Health City and Education City, announced in the Union Budget, would be established in Amaravati with the Centre’s approval.

Turning to temple administration, the chief minister directed officials to ensure advance announcements at Srisailam Temple so that devotees do not face inconvenience in queue lines, particularly during peak seasons.

Naidu expressed his displeasure over ministers’ failure to heed repeated instructions. “How many times should I tell you,” he asked, expressing anguish that some ministers were not handling their responsibilities in appropriate manners.

The CM’s sharp remarks signal a renewed push for discipline and performance-driven governance as the state sets its sights on accelerated development.