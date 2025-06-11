CM Naidu Bats For Civil Aviation University In Visakhapatnam

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is seeking the start of a Civil Aviation University in Visakhapatnam. This, he feels, would help enhance connectivity from airports in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam etc to big cities

In a review meeting held at the secretariat on Wednesday Naidu assessed the progress of the international airport terminal construction here. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu, senior ministry officials and chairman of the airports authority of India participated in the review in online mode.



Naidu said the terminal’s architectural design should be visually striking. Airport authorities must ensure that various components like the terminal elevation, the departure and arrival blocks, and passenger lounges reflect Andhra Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage. Elements such as Kuchipudi dance, Kondapalli toys, Amaravati emblems and Lepakshi art must be incorporated into the design.



The CM also issued clear instructions on construction of the terminal building, including the ramp erection to the national highway. He reviewed the progress of terminal works at the Kadapa and Rajamahendravaram airports.

Ram Mohan Naidu informed the CM that technical feasibility studies are under way for new airports at Dagadarthi, Kuppam and Palasa (Srikakulam district). Regarding the Amaravati airport, he said land surveys are in progress and an RITES team would soon submit a report.

He said, “If land pooling is completed, the project can commence within two years.”



The minister said operations at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports have grown by nearly 40 per cent. There was increased interest from operators to expand connectivity from Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram and Kurnool airports.



He said TruJet would launch services from Visakhapatnam to various locations from October, and international flights between Vijayawada–Singapore and Tirupati–Muscat would commence soon.

Ram Mohan Naidu said the Seaplane operations would begin after September and that the Qatar Aviation Fund has expressed investment interest in the Bhogapuram airport project.