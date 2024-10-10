Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has praised the central government’s plan to hold simultaneous elections to state assemblies and parliament in future.

He said, "The One Nation-One Election policy would benefit both the people and the states. The BJP won Haryana for the third time which is also an endorsement of the central government's good governance. Despite the spread of rumours, the NDA was trusted by the people for its good governance.”

The Chief Minister, on his return to Amaravati on Wednesday after a two-day visit to New Delhi, told the media that if the nation has good governance, “the whole country will witness speedy development.”

"Some state or the other is facing elections almost every year. This is causing hurdles to the progress of the country. Simultaneous elections should be held for the Lok Sabha, Assemblies and the local bodies. Better focus can be laid on development. Thus we support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective of 'one nation-one election," he said.

In Haryana, the BJP won 48 seats out of 90 with 39.94 per cent of the polled votes, which was 3.54 per cent more than the votes the party got last time. The confidence in a single individual and the good governance extended by a political party resulted in an increase in the voting percentage," he claimed.

The CM said he called on seven Union ministers, including the Prime Minister, during his two-day visit to New Delhi to press the state’s need for more funds and faster development.

Naidu said he requested the Centre to supply the life-saving ‘oxygen’ to the state that reeled under a heavy debt burden of `10.5 lakh crore.