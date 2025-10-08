CM Naidu Attends Brother Ramamurthy Naidu’s Death Anniversary Event in Naravaripalle

Tirupati:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited his native village, Naravaripalle, in Tirupati district on Tuesday to attend the first death anniversary event of his younger brother and former MLA, N. Ramamurthy Naidu.

The CM flew from Vijayawada to A Rangampet helipad and then reached his residence in Naravaripalle by road. Accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and education minister Lokesh and other family members, Naidu paid homage to his parents, Ammanamma and Kharjura Naidu.



Later, Naidu offered floral tributes at his brother’s memorial. He also inaugurated Smruthi Vanam, a commemorative ghat built in memory of Ramamurthy Naidu. After the rituals, he walked back to his residence, greeting villagers and receiving representations from them along the way.



The CM spent nearly three hours in the village, participating in the observance and interacting with local residents.



Ramamurthy Naidu passed away on November 16, 2024, at the age of 72 while receiving treatment for cardio-respiratory ailments at a Hyderabad hospital. He served as Chandragiri MLA between 1994 and 1999. He joined the Congress in 2003 but did not contest the 2004 Assembly elections.



Later in the day, the CM returned to Undavalli by helicopter. Strict security was in place for the visit, with entry permitted only to authorised officials and select leaders whose names were cleared in advance.

