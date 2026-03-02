CM Naidu Asks Officials to Ensure Safe Return of Stranded Telugus From War-Hit Regions

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the officials to ensure safe return of the Telugus stranded in the war-hit countries.

Naidu on Monday reviewed the ongoing situation in the Gulf countries with the officials from the RTGS and also representatives from the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society here. Officials must coordinate matters with the central government and facilitate safe return of the Telugu people from Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait etc, he said.

He said a 24x7 Helpline has been set up for the people to get information. The numbers are: 0863-2340678 and WhatsApp no. 8500027678.

The CM asked officials to contact the people troubled by the war situation and cancellation of flights, and extend them all necessary assistance without delay.

He upon both the RTGS and APNRT to work in close coordination, monitor the situation and initiate relief measures. Officials, he said, must be in regular touch with the central government and with the Indian embassies in the affected countries.

Naidu assured the stranded people that the Andhra Pradesh government would stand by them and extend them all requisite support in coordination with the APNRT, to bring them back to their homes safely. He advised the affected people not to panic and to take shelter in protected areas until the reopening of airports and commencement of operation of flights.

Meanwhile, temporary accommodation is being arranged through APNRT coordinators. Once the helpline numbers are contacted, the APNRT would extend immediate help and support to the Non-Resident Telugus.

In addition to helpline numbers, other contact details are available, such as the email-helpline@apnrts.com, support@apnrts.com, info@apnrts.com and website:https://apnrts.ap.gov.in.