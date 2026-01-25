CM Naidu Asks MPs to Secure Central Funds for AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed Members of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh to intensify efforts to mobilise central funds for Andhra Pradesh’s development works.

Alongside, Naidu said, they should remain vigilant during the parliament’s Budget Session to safeguard the state’s interests.

Addressing the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party meeting at his camp office here, the chief minister outlined major subjects that are to be taken up during the session scheduled from January 28 to April 2.

He urged MPs to engage closely with Union ministers and senior officials, and take personal responsibility for securing funds for projects in their respective constituencies.

MPs, he said, must also participate in virtual mode in the district collectors’ conference in February. He identified special packages for backward north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, the Purvodaya development scheme, and the Polavaram Project–Nallamala Sagar initiatives as top priorities during the budget session.

The CM stressed that on issues like Nallamala Sagar, whether raised directly or indirectly, Andhra Pradesh’s arguments should be presented firmly in parliament. “Our MPs should clearly explain to the Centre that Andhra Pradesh did not raise any objection for Telangana's Kaleshwaram project and on diversion of the Manjira waters. Telangana’s objections to permissions for the Nallamala Sagar project are not justified,” he said.

Significantly, the CM announced that a bill would be introduced in the budget session to provide legal sanctity to Amaravati as the state capital. He said MPs should ensure adequate budgetary allocations for all of Andhra Pradesh’s projects.

Naidu noted that revised estimates for Polavaram have already been submitted. “While the construction is progressing, rehabilitation and resettlement works must also be completed,” he said, adding that `12,000 crore was still due from the Centre for this project.

Completing Polavaram before the Godavari Pushkarams in June 2027 would be ideal, he observed.

On inter-state water issues, Naidu said there was no need for disputes with the neighbouring states. Andhra Pradesh, he said, had never objected to Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project or the diversion of Manjira waters. Telangana’s objections to the Nallamala Sagar permissions were unjustified. MPs must present AP’s case firmly in Parliament, he said.

The Chief Minister said construction in Amaravati has been accelerated and that the second phase of development would begin soon. He also revealed plans to mobilise `40,000 crore for the Purvodaya project, including the laying of a proposed four-lane railway line from Ichchapuram to Tada. “Our MPs must tap railway funds effectively,” he stressed.

Naidu cautioned MPs against any action that could undermine alliance objectives, either in Parliament or on the ground. They must closely track bifurcation-related issues, national highway expansion and Sagarmala projects, while also countering Opposition criticism on NDA programmes, he said.