CM Naidu Asks Health Department To Treat Scrub Typhus Patients

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials of the health department to spread awareness among the people on Scrub Typhus disease and ensure immediate treatment of the affected persons.

Naidu conducted a review meeting on the disease at the secretariat on Tuesday, along with the health principal secretary Saurabh Gaur.

Officials informed the CM that a woman, Rajeswari, was affected with the Scrub Typhus disease due to bites from infected chigger mites. At first, she was treated for typhoid fever and later, through a Rapid test, it came to light that the woman died of Scrub typhus disease.

The officials informed the CM that the disease could be caused by the Orientia Tsutsugamushi bacterium and this was not a communicable disease. The affected persons would suffer from fever, cold, headache, muscle pain and rashes.

The chief minister directed the officials to spread awareness among people over the Scrub Typhus disease and ensure they get treatment immediately.