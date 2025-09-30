CM Naidu Asks Collectors to Fill up Tanks, Increase Ground Water Tables

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the district administrations to fill all the reservoirs and tanks to increase ground water tables and avert drought.



Naidu held a video conference with district collectors and top water officials here on Monday. He said AP had rainfall only for a month. “We must complete the exercise of linking all the tanks.”







The CM said there are 19 lakh agricultural pump sets in the state, whereas cultivation of crops is being taken up in several lakhs of acres of land. “We must increase the ground water tables by filling up water tanks,” he said.

Referring to the Rayalaseema region, the CM said that 9tmc-ft of water was yet to be filled in tanks in the region. On Godavari and Krishna rivers, he said, "When thousands of cusecs of flood water is getting emptied into the sea, the people of Rayalaseema are made to fight for usage of 200tmc-ft of Godavari water for the Polavaram-Banakacherla project."

On water levels in the major and medium reservoirs, Naidu said that out of a total capacity of 1,106tmc-ft, at present 965tmc-ft of water is stored against the 907tmc-ft of water at the same time last year. He asked the collectors and water officials to fill up the reservoirs by 13 per cent.