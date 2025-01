Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu marked his first signature on the release of Rs 24 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in 2025. This initiative will benefit 1,600 impoverished individuals. Since taking office, the state government has disbursed a total of Rs 124.16 crore by December 31, 2024, aiding 9,123 people.